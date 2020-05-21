15 minutes. At least three people were injured Wednesday night during a recorded shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District shopping complex in Glendale, Arizona (USA), according to local police.

Local authorities indicated that a suspect in the

event is in custody.

According to the police report, one of the victims was

is in critical condition, while the other two suffered injuries that

they do not represent danger to their lives.

“The shooting ended when the officers arrived. Police

he confronted the suspect and was able to arrest that person, “said Tiffany

Ngalula, Glendale Police Officer.

The identity of the suspect is still kept protected.

The Westgate Entertainment District said in a statement released on CNN that it was “deeply concerned about this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

“Westgate will continue to work closely with the

Glendale Police Department to ensure the safety of our

clients, tenants and residents ”, he indicated in the text.

The Glendale Police Department asked the

people still in the shopping complex taking refuge in

the place while making sure there are no other attackers or victims.

“After the incident, we will take our time with

secondary searches, ”said Ngalula.

The agent asked people to have a video of what

occurred to deliver it as evidence to the authorities, thus clarify the fact

Wednesday night.

Witness to the shooting

Arizona State Senator Martín Quezada witnessed the shooting.

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. – Sen. Martín Quezada (@ SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said the state’s department of public safety is in contact with the local police department.

“We are monitoring this closely … and the state is ready to support,” said the governor.