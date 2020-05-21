May 21, 2020 9:04 AM
15 minutes. At least three people were injured Wednesday night during a recorded shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District shopping complex in Glendale, Arizona (USA), according to local police.
Local authorities indicated that a suspect in the
event is in custody.
According to the police report, one of the victims was
is in critical condition, while the other two suffered injuries that
they do not represent danger to their lives.
“The shooting ended when the officers arrived. Police
he confronted the suspect and was able to arrest that person, “said Tiffany
Ngalula, Glendale Police Officer.
The identity of the suspect is still kept protected.
The Westgate Entertainment District said in a statement released on CNN that it was “deeply concerned about this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
“Westgate will continue to work closely with the
Glendale Police Department to ensure the safety of our
clients, tenants and residents ”, he indicated in the text.
The Glendale Police Department asked the
people still in the shopping complex taking refuge in
the place while making sure there are no other attackers or victims.
“After the incident, we will take our time with
secondary searches, ”said Ngalula.
The agent asked people to have a video of what
occurred to deliver it as evidence to the authorities, thus clarify the fact
Wednesday night.
Witness to the shooting
Arizona State Senator Martín Quezada witnessed the shooting.
I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.
– Sen. Martín Quezada (@ SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said the state’s department of public safety is in contact with the local police department.
“We are monitoring this closely … and the state is ready to support,” said the governor.