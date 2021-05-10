At least six people die in a shooting during a children’s party

Six people died early this Sunday during a birthday party in the city of Colorado Springs (Colorado), while the perpetrator committed suicide, local police said in a statement.

Miami World – La Vanguardia

Police responded to a call warning of the shooting at 12:18 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found six dead adults and another wounded man, the perpetrator, who was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The aggressor drove to the house where the party was being held, entered and began shooting at the attendees

According to the police, a group of children and adults were celebrating a birthday party when the event occurred.

A man, apparently the boyfriend of one of the victims, drove to the residence, entered and began shooting and then committed suicide.

The children at the birthday party were not injured and are now in the custody of other family members, Colorado Springs police said in their note.

No children were injured by the gunshots

The event took place in a mobile home park, a type of manufactured home in which low-income Americans often live.

Figures from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit project that tracks gun violence in this country, indicate that there have been 191 mass shootings so far in 2021, those in which at least four people they die or are wounded by bullet shots, with the exception of the perpetrator of the attack, according to GVA.

During all of 2020, there were a total of 610 such incidents in the US, up from 417 in 2019, the source notes.

US President Joe Biden has described armed violence in the country as an “international shame” and has called for tougher regulations to restrict the carrying and sale of weapons.