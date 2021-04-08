At least six injured in a shooting in an industrial zone in Texas

At least six people were injured this Thursday in the United States, in a shooting in an industrial zone in the town of Bryan (Texas), reported a spokesman for the Police Department of that town, Jason James, quoted by CNN.

The source explained that the agents went to the scene of the event where they found “several victims”, on which he did not specify his specific state.

James said the injured have been taken to hospitals, while the alleged perpetrator fled.

Precisely this Thursday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced a series of measures of limited scope to stop the violence with firearms in his country, and demanded that Congress stop tolerating a problem that he described as an “international shame”.

Two weeks after the mass shootings that left 18 killed in Georgia and Colorado, Biden unveiled several initiatives to contain gun violence, but acknowledged that he will not be able to do much on his own if Congress does not stop blocking any attempt to increase control of pistols and rifles.

“Gun violence in this country is An epidemy. And it is an international shame, “denounced Biden.

The president recalled that Every day 106 people are killed by gunshots in the United States, Every month there are 53 femicides committed with pistols, and that armed violence “impacts the black and Latino population much more.”