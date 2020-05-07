© Provided by .

Smoke comes out of tanks at the LG Polymers factory after a gas leak on May 7, 2020 in Visakhapatnam, Southeast India.

At least six people died and some 1,000 had to be hospitalized due to a gas leak at a chemical factory in southeast India, authorities said, fearing the balance of victims would worsen.

The accident occurred overnight at the LG Polymers India plant outside the industrial and port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state.

The situation is “under control,” South Korea’s LG Chem, the parent company of LG Polymers India, the plant where the accident occurred, said in a statement from Seoul. The company and authorities did not report what type of gas it is.

Images broadcast on television showed various bodies in the streets surrounding the factory, from which a thick column of smoke came out.

“The situation caused by the gas leak is under control and we value all options to quickly care for all those suffering from gas inhalation,” said LG Chem, parent company of LG Polymers India.

The gas leaked from two 5,000-ton tanks that had been neglected due to declining activity caused by confinement decreed to contain the pandemic of the new coronavirus, in place in India since late March, local police said.

The gas was left there “due to confinement. That led to a chemical reaction, produced heat inside the tanks, and the gas escaped because of that,” said Swaroop Rani, a police official.

“We got there right away. You could feel the gas in the air and none of us could stay for more than a few minutes,” Rani added.

– Spectrum of Bhopal –

Police and relief services evacuated 3,000 to 4,000 people from villages located within a 1.5 km radius of the factory.

Neighbors alerted the accident to 3:30 local time on Thursday (22:00 GMT on Wednesday).

“So far we can confirm six deaths,” RK Meena, a senior Visakhapatnam police official, told ..

“Four people died in the hospital. Two other people died while trying to leave the city. One fell into a well and the other fell on the fourth floor of a building,” he added,

At least 1,000 injured people have been admitted to area hospitals, said Dr. B K Naik, coordinator of the district hospitals, who said the balance could worsen.

At the time of the accident, “many people were sleeping,” Naik said, adding that the emergency services were searching for possible victims house to house.

A person in charge of the national disaster management service tweeted a photo of first responders equipped with gas masks and oxygen bottles entering a home.

“The balance may worsen,” Gana Venkata Reddy Naidu, a deputy in the Andra Pradesh parliament, told ., estimating that there could be between “25-30 deaths.”

LG Polymers India is featured on its website as one of the leading producers of Styrofoam and Expanded Styrofoam in India.

“I pray for the safety and good of all in Visakhapatnam,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

This accident recalls the catastrophe registered in December 1984 at the pesticide plant in the city of Bhopal, central India, where a 40 ton gas leak caused the deaths of 3,500 people in a few days.

The accident at the Union Carbide company factory in Bhopal, one of the largest industrial accidents in history, caused thousands of deaths in the following years.