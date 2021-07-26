At least seven dead and several injured in multiple accident after sandstorm in Utah

A sandstorm caused a multiple accident on I-15 between at least 20 vehicles and killed seven people in Millard County, about 150 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah, authorities confirmed.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

Several people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The death toll could rise, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Strong winds triggered a sandstorm on Sunday, affecting visibility on highways in western Utah.

The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 15 between the Meadow and Kanosh exits. Southbound traffic in the area is closed.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.