in U.S.

At least seven dead and several injured in multiple accident after sandstorm in Utah

A sandstorm caused a multiple accident on I-15 between at least 20 vehicles and killed seven people in Millard County, about 150 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah, authorities confirmed.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

Several people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The death toll could rise, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Strong winds triggered a sandstorm on Sunday, affecting visibility on highways in western Utah.

The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 15 between the Meadow and Kanosh exits. Southbound traffic in the area is closed.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

The least reliable social science studies are also the most popular

Niece surpasses Princess Diana with five wedding dresses!