At least one person in Nebraska mall shooting

Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska, are investigating a shooting that occurred this Saturday in a shopping center in the city and that would have injured at least one person.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

The Omaha Police Department in Nebraska reported on its Twitter account that the incident was reported at the Westroads Mall and that a victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

A second victim walked into Emanuel Hospital and said they were shot at the Westroads Mall.

“The suspects fled the scene and are on the run,” they added in the tweet.

Police / DLA Patrol Lights

The police are searching the entire mall as a precautionary measure, so they ask people to avoid the area.

Police were in that same area just over a month ago when a shooting occurred at the mall on March 12, injuring OPD Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck.

The police tweet detailed that “the suspects fled the scene and are at large. OPD is searching the entire mall as a precaution. Please avoid the area. A press release with more information will be sent later ”.