At least one deceased and one injured in a shooting in Ciudad Real

The Police after a shooting in Ciudad Real. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

At least one man has died and another has been injured this Monday night in a shooting that occurred in the Estrella neighborhood, in Ciudad Real. The Government Sub-delegation has confirmed that no person has been detained.

Municipal sources and the Emergency Service of Ciudad Real have reported that the National Police and Local Police are in full investigation of the events, in addition to the fact that this event occurred on Virgen de la Carrasca street in the capital of Ciudad Real.

The deceased, 46, would have been transferred to hospital facilities by a relative after the brawl, where he has finally died.

In addition, a mobile ICU has transferred another 42-year-old man to the General Hospital in the capital of Ciudad Real.

Eyewitnesses have pointed out in the first statements that since 9:07 p.m. they have begun to hear firearm detonations, counting up to about twenty. These facts are being verified by the Scientific Police, which is collecting evidence in the area, which is still cordoned off. The causes of what happened are still being investigated.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.