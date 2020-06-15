At least one person died this Thursday, and five others were injured, including two minors

. –

Prague.- At least one person died this Thursday, and five others were injured, including two minors, at the hands of a man who attacked them with a knife in a school primary school in the Slovak town of Vrutky (in the north of the country), before being shot dead by police officers.

« The police used coercive means and weapons against the adult aggressor, for which he died, » the Slovak Police statement said when reporting what had happened.

The attacker, 22, was a former student of the school from the town of Martin, according to a witness to the events, and violently entered the school at 8 GMT.

After stabbing a pedagogue, he was shot from a distance of 200 meters from the establishment, police spokesman Michal Slivka told the private chain TA3.

At the moment, the murderer’s motives are unknown.

Four of the five injured people are hospitalized in a Martin health center, including two children, Slivka said without informing about the degree of severity of the patients.

The police chief, as well as the Minister of the Interior and President of Parliament, have moved to the scene of the incident, while the Head of State, Zuzana Caputova, expressed her condolences to the victims and their relatives and described the « perverse » as crime.

« I am deeply saddened by the tragedy in Vrutkuy. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and my support for the affected children, teachers and police. I do not understand or know the reasons for this. attack wicked, « said Caputova.