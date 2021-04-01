At least four people, including a minor, killed in California shooting

Four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday by a man who opened fire at an office building in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, police said.

This shooting follows two similar attacks recently that have killed a total of 18 in the United States and have fueled the debate about the proliferation of weapons in the country.

The attacker, whose motivations are currently unknown, was also shot after police intervention and is in critical condition, according to police officer Jennifer Amat. The police are trying to clarify if he was injured during the shooting with the police or if he caused the injuries himself.

For now, there are no details about the fatalities of the attack, but it is known that a fifth person, a woman, is seriously injured.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the top floor of a small office building. It contains the offices of an insurance company, a financial consultancy and a phone repair shop, a local media outlet said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the police arrived at the scene, were shot and responded.

“We have not had a similar incident in Orange since 1997,” said Jennifer Amata, referring to a shooting that left four dead.

“It’s horrible, heartbreaking,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

On March 22, a person killed ten people in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, days after a man murdered eight people in Asian massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.

