At least four dead and eleven injured by a bomb in a hotel in Pakistan

At least four people died and eleven were injured this Wednesday night by the explosion of a bomb in the parking lot of a hotel in the city of Quetta, in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan.

The Deputy Inspector General of the Balochistan Police, Azhar Ikram, specified that the explosive device was apparently installed in a vehicle, and added that among the fatalities was a police officer, reports Europa Press.

Following the incident, the province’s Interior Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove, said at a press conference that the region is experiencing a growing wave of terrorism, according to the local media Dawn.

“Our own people are involved in these acts of terrorism, “he added, adding that before the explosion there had been alerts for bomb threats.

According to the Pakistani Interior Minister, members of a foreign delegation were staying at the hotel. It is believed that it could be a delegation from China, and that at the moment of detonation they were not in the building, reports Efe.

The first hypotheses of the local media pointed out that the attack took place at the Hotel Serena because the chinese ambassador He would be staying in the vicinity, although Langove denied this information and specified that the ambassador is well.

Although authorities described the attack as terrorism, They did not provide further details, while the police investigation continues.