At least five policemen were hit by gunfire in violent US protests

At least five United States police officers were shot during the violent protests over the murder of George Floyd, hours after President Donald Trump declared that he will deploy the military. to stop the violence.

Trump increased tensions by posing before the media in front of a church with a Bible in hand, after law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to evict protesters and allow the president to walk to the church after giving a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Protesters set fire to a shopping mall in Los Angeles, looted stores in New York City, and confronted police in St. Louis, Missouri, where four officers were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. A fifth agent was shot during protests in the Las Vegas Strip area, police told the AP news agency.

“Security officers continue to be shot in the city center and we will share more information when it becomes available,” St. Louis police said on Twitter.

Trump has condemned the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died after a white police officer immobilized his neck with his knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, and has promised justice. However, he said that legitimate protests cannot be stifled by a “raging mob.”

“Mayors and governors must put an overwhelming police presence on the streets until the violence is quelled,” Trump said.

“If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly resolve the problem for them,” he added.

After these statements, Trump walked from the White House through an area that had been cleared to the nearby Episcopal Church of St. John, where he held a Bible in his hand as he posed before photographers with his daughter Ivanka, and with the United States Attorney General William Barr.

The bishop of the diocese of the Episcopal Church in Washington D.C., Michale Curry, was one of those who criticized Trump’s use of the historic church for a photo.

“In doing so, he used the church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes,” he said on Twitter. The church had suffered irrelevant damage from a fire during the protests Monday night.

The White House said it was clearing the area before a curfew.

A few hours after the Washington revolt, thousands of people marched through the streets of Brooklyn, shouting “Justice now!” as cars passed by, and some drivers honked their horn in support of the protests.

Television footage showed crowds breaking windows and looting luxury stores along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, one of the city’s most exclusive shopping districts, before the 11pm curfew. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the curfew would be moved at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Two police officers were hit by a car at a rally in Buffalo, New York on Monday night. Erie County Chief Mark Poloncarz said the driver and passengers of the vehicle were allegedly in custody. It has not been possible to clarify so far if the incident was intentional.

In Hollywood, dozens of people appeared on television footage looting a pharmacy after the front door was smashed. The windows of a Starbucks and two nearby restaurants were smashed before the suspects dispersed when police arrived.

A second autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family and released on Monday determined that his death was a homicide by “mechanical suffocation” or physical force that interfered with his oxygen supply. The report says three officers contributed to his death.

The Hennepin County coroner later released his autopsy data, which also concluded that Floyd’s death was a suffocation homicide. The county report concluded that Floyd suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest while being held by police, that he had atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, as well as fentanyl poisoning and a recent use of methamphetamine.

Derek Chauvin, the 44-man agent involved who knelt on top of Floyd, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and reckless second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.

Floyd’s death is in addition to previous cases of police brutality against African Americans captured on video and sparking protests against racism by the American police. It has also reignited outrage in a politically and racially divided country that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which in turn has had a disproportionate impact on African Americans.