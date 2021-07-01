At least five dead in the US from the unprecedented heat wave

MiamiMundo / The NY Daily

At least five people have died in the unprecedented heat wave that affects the northwestern United States, where the National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting temperatures of up to 49 degrees Celsius for this Wednesday.

The NWS “excessive heat” advisory, which will continue through Sunday evening, extends to Washington and Oregon states and northern and central Idaho.

“Look for air conditioning if possible.” “Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in your activity. If you are outdoors, look for the shade, “says the agency in its newsletter this Wednesday.

Farm worker died in Oregon

In St. Paul, 30 miles southwest of Portland in Oregon, a farm worker died Saturday while helping move pipes. The Oregon Department of Workplace Safety launched an investigation of Brother Farm, which hires temporary staff, and Ernst Farm and Nursery, in which he died.

Four additional deaths in Washington from dehydration and heat stroke

In Bremerton, in Washington state, four people died Monday as relief teams struggled to take calls for people dehydrated or affected by heatstroke when temperatures reached 43C (110F).

The city of Portland has opened respite centers for the homeless, while the heat has softened and cracked the asphalt on the streets.

The Seattle Department of Health and King County, Washington, indicated that about 10% of visits to emergency rooms on Monday were due to heat-related illness.