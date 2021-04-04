At least five dead in the fire of a luxury home in Bangkok

At least five people have died, including four rescue volunteers, for the fire that occurred early this Saturday in a luxury residence in the west of the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, as reported by Firefighters sources to the Bangkok Post portal.

The three-story building is located in the Thawi-Watthana district and ended up partially collapsing from the flames, which started around 06:00 in the morning.

First responders were firefighters from the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, some of which were trapped in the rubble.

Rescue services they have not been able to use machinery to remove the victims given the fragile state of the rest of the building. Twelve hours after the collapse, the authorities have declared those trapped dead.