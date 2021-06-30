At least five dead from unprecedented heat wave in the US



Visitors to Washington DC are looking to cool off a bit in the National Mall area.

WASHINGTON – At least five people have died under the unprecedented heat wave affecting the northwestern United States, where the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts temperatures of up to 49 degrees Celsius for this Wednesday.

The NWS warning about “Excessive heat” that will continue until Sunday at dusk, it extends into Washington and Oregon states and north and central Idaho.

“Look for air conditioning if possible.” “Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in your activity. If it is outdoors, look for the shade ”, indicates the agency in its bulletin this Wednesday.

Farm worker died in Oregon

In St. Paul, 30 miles southwest of Portland in Oregon, a farm worker died Saturday while helping move pipes. The Oregon Department of Workplace Safety launched an investigation of Brother Farm, which hires temporary staff, and Ernst Farm and Nursery, in which he died.

Four additional deaths in Washington from dehydration and heat stroke

In Bremerton, in Washington state, four people died Monday as relief teams struggled to take calls for people dehydrated or affected by heatstroke when temperatures reached 43C (110F).

The city of Portland has opened respite centers for the homeless, while the heat has softened and cracked the asphalt on the streets.

The Seattle Department of Health and King County, Washington, indicated that around the 10% of consultations in emergency rooms on Monday It was due to heat-related illness.