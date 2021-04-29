At least five dead after shooting in North Carolina

At least five deaths were reported after a shooting in Watauga County, North Carolina, that lasted 13 hours, the Marshals Office reported.

Sergeant Chris Ward and agent Logan Fox were identified in these figures along with the shooter.

Fox died at the scene while Ward lost his life after being taken to the hospital.

The agents were dispatched this Wednesday morning to a home in Boone, whose occupants had not shown up for work and did not answer the phone. After noticing that there were several vehicles, they entered the house where they were received by gunfire.

The suspect was found hiding in the house and continued shooting until the police managed to control the situation.

“The suspect who killed the two policemen is also suspected of having killed two civilians in the house,” says the statement obtained by AFP.

Also, Sheriff Len Hagaman informed a local US media that the attacker had died and that the other two victims were his mother and stepfather.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, as well as to their families and our community,” he added.

It should be noted that the sheriff’s office detailed that the forces of order surrounded the house and the residents in the vicinity of the confrontation were evacuated during the shooting.

.