RECIFE – Brazilian states must resist the new protocol from the Ministry of Health that recommends medical prescription of chloroquine from the first signs of the disease caused by the coronavirus. At least eight governments have already signaled that they will not adhere to the widespread use of the drug – among them, São Paulo, Bahia, Pará and Rio Grande do Sul. In another seven, administrations say that the application or not is still under study.

A warning target of the World Health Organization (WHO) but intended by President Jair Bolsonaro, the permission for free use of chloroquine was released on Wednesday, 20, by the federal government. State governors and health officials who oppose the measure, however, mainly argue that there is a lack of scientific proof of its effectiveness against covid-19 and there are a number of side effects associated with the drug.

The document to release the medical prescription to all patients is signed by General Eduardo Pazuello. He temporarily took over the Ministry of Health after the dismissal of ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, both doctors, who refused to endorse Bolsonaro’s recommendation.

In practice, the new protocol authorizes doctors from the public network to prescribe chloroquine right after the first symptoms, such as runny nose, cough and headache. For this, the patient must sign a consent form in which he says he accepts the risk “on his own initiative” – ​​being alerted, even, of the possibility of “serious organ dysfunction” and even “death”. In the previous protocol, in March, the release was only for patients in more serious situations.

Considered the epicenter of the coronavirus in the country, São Paulo pulls the line of states that should ignore the recommendation and maintain the administration of chloroquine in hospitals as it was already done. According to the most recent epidemiological bulletin, the State recorded 69,859 diagnoses and 5,363 deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We will not do the distribution or generalized application of chloroquine, because science does not recommend it,” said Governor João Doria (PSDB). “Science does not guide this procedure and in São Paulo we follow science.”

In Rio Grande do Sul, Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) adopted a similar stance. “The health professional has to make the decision,” he said. “There is not enough evidence for chloroquine to be administered unrestricted, on the contrary: there are many warnings about possible serious side effects.”

Another to oppose the recommendation was the Governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), who also criticized the politicization of the debate involving the drug. “It will not be adopted. Doctors, along with their patients and family members define the care protocol,” he told Estadão. “In Bahia medical prescription is not defined by ideology or by politicians.”

In a note, the Flávio Dino government (PCdoB), from Maranhão, said that “there is no scientific certainty at the international or national level”. “We regret that two health ministers have been fired and so much time has been wasted only for Bolsonaro to hide his grave omission regarding the real fight against the coronavirus,” he said. “It is not he, nor any governor, who is in charge of medical conduct in each specific case.”

In Pernambuco, the Paulo Câmara (PSB) government stated that “it receives with concern the new guidelines of the Ministry of Health”. Among the reasons, the State mentions that a specific plan for the provision of SUS services was not presented, especially for units responsible for handling mild cases, which should be more impacted by the measure. “The estimate is that the state health units, including those of the municipal networks, will need more than 1 million pills, in this month of May alone – a number much higher than the 186 thousand capsules sent, since March, by the Ministry of Health. “

In Paraíba, Health Secretary Geraldo Medeiros said that “there is no change” after the new protocol. According to him, the State’s technical staff has studied “countless works” and there is no “proven scientific evidence” of the benefits of chloroquine. “It is essential that (the use) be under medical prescription, because the doctor is responsible for this prescription”, he said.

In the North region, the Helder Barbalho (MDB) government also says that it will not change the administration of chloroquine in Pará units. “Any medication must be prescribed by the doctor to the patient”, he says, in a note. Because of the advancement of covid-19, the state was one of the first to enact a complete lockdown (lockdown) in cities.

By note, the Secretary of Health of Mato Grosso do Sul, Geraldo Resende, stated that the drug purchased by the government was intended for scientific work in two hospital units. “The use of chloroquine is reserved for the doctor’s decision regarding the application.”

The governments of Minas, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso, Acre, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte told Estadão that the new protocol is being evaluated by local scientific committees or by the health departments themselves. decision on the application of the measure.

“Our Health Secretariat is attentive to all the recommendations and protocols of WHO and the Ministry of Health. As governor, I do not prohibit or prescribe any medication, as this is the responsibility of medical teams,” said the governor of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (DEM), in a note.

The Federal District government said it would not comment on the matter. The other federative units have not yet responded.

