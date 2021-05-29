At least eight dead during a shooting in the garages of a railroad company in California – Lanza Digital

Shooting at a rail station shunting yard in San Jose, California

The White House affirms that the United States “suffers an epidemic of armed violence”. Biden urges Congress to “take immediate action” regarding the reform of the law for the possession of firearms

At least eight people have died this Wednesday during a shooting in the garages of a railway company in the city of San José, in the state of California, after an employee shot at his colleagues before committing suicide.

Santa Clara County Deputy Sheriff Russell Davis has reported to the media that “there have been at least eight deaths and multiple injuries” and has confirmed that the main suspect, Samuel Cassidy, has died.

Cassidy was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), a public entity that also offers bus and other suburban transportation services and has about 2,000 workers

The alleged shooter has shot himself at the scene after shooting his companions, according to police sources, cited by US media.

“This is a horrible day for our city and it is a tragic day for the VTA family. Our hearts cry for the families and co-workers, ”said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The first calls have alerted of what happened at 6.34 in the morning, local time, and just over an hour later, the authorities have reported that the shooter had fallen.

The president of the company, Glenn Hendricks, has regretted what happened and has sent his condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased and has shown his “pride” in the work of the workers, who continued with the service despite the shooting.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the organization. While driving here, I saw VTA buses on the road, “said Hendricks, who explained that the shooting took place in garages, but not in control centers.

The light rail service will remain suspended as of this noon, local time, due to the investigations that will be carried out at the scene, the VTA has reported.

BIDEN ASKS THE CONGRESS “IMMEDIATE MEASURES”

US President Joe Biden has released a statement calling on the US Congress “to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people,” including “the vast majority of gun owners, to end this epidemic of armed violence.

“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can and must do more, “said the President of the United States, who along with the Vice President, Kamala Harris, has sent his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Biden has also announced that he has given order to place the flags at half mast, and has regretted having to do so “only a few weeks after the mass shootings of massage centers in and around Atlanta; in a store in Colorado; in a house in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. “

The reform of the law for the possession of arms is meeting with opposition from the Senate, and not only by the majority of the Republican Party in that house, but also by that of some Democratic congressmen, such as Joe Manchin.

The latest Democratic initiative includes a review and stricter measures regarding the verification of criminal records before a firearm can be obtained, even if the sale is made privately, or by unlicensed sellers.

In a strongly divided Senate, the casting vote of its president, the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, seems essential to carry out the Government’s projects.

Hours before Biden’s remarks, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has said that “it is clear” that the United States is “suffering an epidemic of gun violence”, both because of the “large-scale shootings “As well as those” that do not appear in the national headlines. “

