“At least don’t upload it to social media”

Anyone with social networks will have observed a curious phenomenon these days: despite the perimeter closures of all the autonomous communities, many of your acquaintances are in places other than your usual residence.

This does not only happen to anonymous people, but also to some famous people like him comedian and presenter Dani Martínez, who has seen too many people on his social networks at the beach and other places, so he has ended up expressing his anger on Twitter.

“Since you have skipped the perimeter and have gone to another community to ski, to the beach, to enjoy and enjoy … at least do not upload it to social networks so that those of us who comply with the rules do not feel like an asshole“, claimed Dani Martínez.

And it ended with a request: “Since we look for you, you look for us“He demanded, as those who comply with the rules help keep the contagion rate low, protecting everyone else, even those who think they are smarter and break the rules.

Soon the tweet got close to 3,000 retweets, which could show that the phenomenon of known vacationing is not as unusual as it might seem.