. Agency

The president of Paraguay is already in Miami to fulfill “a private agenda”

Miami, Jul 10 . .- The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, landed at dawn this Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, north of Miami, together with the first lady of that country, Silvana López-Moreira , and will fulfill a “private agenda”, according to what consular sources of that country informed Efe.