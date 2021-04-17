At least 8 dead and several injured in shooting at FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis

15 minutes. At least 8 people were killed Thursday night in a shooting at a FedEx postal service warehouse in Indianapolis, authorities said.

In addition to the 8 killed in the attack, the perpetrator appears to have committed suicide.

According to a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Police, Genae Cook, the attack occurred shortly after 23:00 local time (3:00 on Friday GMT) at a FedEx company warehouse near the Indianapolis airport where 4,500 people work. .

Upon arrival, the police found victims inside and outside the warehouse.

The emergency services transferred to hospitals 5 people with gunshot wounds, at least one of them in serious condition. Doctors treated 2 people on the scene who were then allowed to leave.

Cook did not offer details about the attacker or his possible motives, although several witnesses told local media that he was a white man.

The authorities summoned all the relatives who do not know anything about their loved ones to a nearby hotel, where they are receiving assistance.

Ongoing investigation

According to a statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD), Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives are working with IMPD homicide detectives to interview multiple witnesses to the shooting at the FedEx warehouse.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Coroners Agency responded to assist in the identification and collection of possible evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will assist and determine the exact manner and cause of death for the fatal victims. The name of the deceased will be released to the MCCO once proper notification has been made to the next of kin.

For his part, the mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett reacted to the shooting through his Twitter account. “This morning, Indianapolis residents are faced with the terrible news of another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors,” he wrote.

“As the police work to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers go out to the families of those whose lives were cut short,” added the local authority, “he added.

He also recognized the emergency teams. “Thank you to all the first responders in our city for their tireless work throughout the night. Their swift response provided critical assistance to those injured in the shooting and brought some calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

FedEx statement

Following the shooting at its facilities, FedEx issued a statement. “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority and our thoughts go out to all those affected. We are working to gather more information and we are cooperating with the investigating authorities ”.

In another communication, referred to by the CBS4Indy media, they also sent their words of condolence to the families of the victims. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our condolences go out to all those affected by this senseless act of violence. “

In recent weeks there has been a spike in mass shootings in the United States. The one that occurred on March 22 in a Colorado supermarket, with 10 deaths, was the one that caused the most fatalities.

A week earlier, on March 16, a man killed 8 people in various attacks on Asian massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.