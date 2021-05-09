At least 7 million people could receive a tax refund for unemployment benefits from the IRS



You have until May 17 to file your tax return with the IRS.

At least 7 million people will be eligible for a tax refund if they received unemployment benefits in the past year, according to a new report presented by the United States Department of the Treasury.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed in March, exempted federal taxes of up to $ 10,200 for receiving unemployment benefits during 2020.

You may be eligible for this benefit if your adjusted gross income was less than $ 150,000.. That limit is the same for all taxpayers, regardless of their marital status.

Near 7.3 million returns that were processed by the IRS through the beginning of March appear to have complied with this rule, according to a report that was published this Friday by the Department of the Treasury of the United States.

The federal agency reported that 99% of all returns that reported unemployment compensation were processedThis equates to about $ 87 billion. The report analyzed tax returns processed by the IRS through March 4.

However, if you were one of the first taxpayers to file your tax return the IRS will likely still owe you a refund Because you made the declaration before the unemployment benefits tax exemption went into effect on March 11. This means that perhaps you paid a little more taxes than your share.

So far the IRS has not reported the total number of taxpayers who could obtain a refund for their taxes, however the agency has begun issuing refunds this month and will continue to make payments until the end of the summer.

In case you have a debt with the IRS and have paid more, the agency could apply a refund and settle your debt with the collection office.

Remember that if you have not yet made your tax return, you have until May 17 to send it. The IRS has mentioned that the best way to file is to use the services of the free and paid tax filing apps to streamline your outstanding payments, including stimulus checks.

