At least 7 dead in shootings in 3 US states

15 minutes. The shootings in the United States (USA) continued to mourn families this Sunday. In the state of Wisconsin there were 3 deaths, in Texas they murdered 3 other people and a third incident related to weapons claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl next to a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago, in the state of Illinois.

Sunday morning 3 people died and 3 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha, in the state of Wisconsin, as confirmed by the local sheriff’s office. He also announced that there is a “person of interest” detained.

The security forces specified that it was not a random incident, but rather that it was premeditated. The 3 people who died knew each other, CBS reported.

Another shooting in Austin, in the state of Texas, also claimed the lives of 3 people. However, in this case the suspect has not yet been arrested. The Police classified it as a still active situation.

The security forces were concerned that the suspect “may take a hostage or take refuge somewhere.” In this regard, they asked citizens to exercise caution, according to Austin Police Assistant Chief Joe Chacon.

A third firearms incident killed a 7-year-old girl and seriously injured her father. Both were shot while inside their car in an access lane to a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago., Illinois. Nor has any suspect related to this crime been arrested.

150 shootings in 2021

According to Gun Violence Archive (GVA), there have been 150 shootings in the US so far in 2021. In addition, there have been 45 mass shootings since last March.

During all of 2020, there were a total of 610 such incidents in the country, compared to 417 in 2019.

The attacks of recent weeks have returned to put on the table the debate on the possession of weapons In U.S.A. They have also led the president, Joe Biden, to propose a series of reforms. Among them, a more thorough background check.

Still, Biden’s proposals face an almost impenetrable barrier in the Senate. Democrats do not have a large majority, so they would need to convince at least 10 Republicans to give the green light to these reforms.