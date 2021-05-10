At least 63 killed in several explosions next to a girls’ school in Kabul

Several people at the funeral of one of the victims of the attack next to a school for girls in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: EFE / HEDAYATULLAH AMID)

Families have begun to bury the victims of the attack on the multiple attack perpetrated in the vicinity of a school for girls in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which has caused at least 63 deaths.

According to witnesses quoted by the Tolo News network, the attack began on Saturday with the explosion of a car bomb as the students of the Sayed ul Shuhada secondary school girls were leaving class. The first detonation, with a car bomb, was followed by two others with improvised explosive devices that were placed in the area.

The attack took place specifically in the Dasht e Barchi area, a neighborhood with a Shiite and Hazara population, according to what the Interior Ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, told the DPA agency. So far no group has assumed responsibility for the attack.

First funerals

This Sunday the first funerals of the victims began, to which some of their surviving companions have attended with the promise that they will resume their studies as soon as possible.

“We got up after falling. No one and nothing will prevent us from getting an education, ”said student Madina Nekzad.

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, has condemned the attack and stated that “the Taliban, by intensifying the violence again, show that they have no interest in a peaceful solution to the current crisis and seek to complicate the situation.”

However, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihulá Mujahid, has condemned the attack and has said that “it is the action of sinister circles that operate in the name of the Islamic State and under the wings and cover of the intelligence services of the Kabul Administration. ”.

Also, the pr …

