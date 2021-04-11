at least $ 60 million to support migrant children

The Washington Post obtained an analysis of government data, which indicates that at least $ 60 million a week is being spent to house and care for thousands of undocumented children and adolescents.

Miami World / telemundo51

According to official figures, during the month of March alone, more than 18,000 children crossed the southern border, forcing the Joe Biden government to open more temporary shelters where the cost of caring for each child exceeds $ 700 per day.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday that the previous administration received billions of dollars for the same and that they know it is an expensive operation but that the priority is the health and safety of those children.

Biden’s new immigration policy ended the immediate expulsion of minors who arrive alone at the border.

The government estimates that between 22,000 and 26,000 migrants will cross the border each month through September.

Meanwhile, the special envoy of the Biden government to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras said this Friday, after several meetings in two of those countries, that democracy and respect for the laws were essential to improve the economies in those nations and thus reduce migration to the United States

March saw the highest numbers in nearly 20 years for border crossings. In that month alone, more than 172,000 migrants were taken into government custody.

“Chaos on the border”

According to Gabriel Romero, director of the migrant shelter “La 72” in Tenosique, “this international policy is not short-term but will take a while, but (young people and adolescents) now come with this mentality that they could easily enter To USA.”.

“It is like a vain hope that they are going to make free income, because it is not.”

In February, US border authorities intercepted 9,457 minors traveling alone, a 60% increase from 5,858 in January.

This drastic increase in migrants on the route is also noticeable in the shelter run by Romero, where long lines of people have formed every night for weeks, waiting to enter and rest from their trip.

Romero assures that the restrictions and social distancing due to the pandemic prevent them from welcoming so many people in their rooms, although he tries to ensure that most of them can sleep at least on mats thrown on the floor of the chapel.

At night, fatigue can be seen on their faces. The lucky ones who keep a phone take the opportunity to charge it and take care of it like a treasure. They know it’s the only way to stay in touch with their own.