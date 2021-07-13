At least 58 dead in a fire in a covid isolation wing of an Iraq hospital

Fire at the Al Hussein University Hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq. (Photo: NINA / Europa Press)

At least 58 people have died and several have been injured in a fire declared in the Al Hussein University Hospital in the city of Nasiriya, located in southern Iraq, due to the explosion of an oxygen cylinder in the health center designed to isolate to patients with coronavirus.

Among those killed are seven health workers, according to a medical source quoted by the official Iraqi news agency, NINA. The same source warns that there could be dozens of victims under the rubble. The Interior Ministry has reported that it has already managed to control the fire.

Prime Minister Mostafa al Kazemi has announced the launch of an investigation. The provincial government has declared a state of emergency and has summoned all licensed doctors to attend to the victims of the fire.

The director of Health of the province of Di Qar, Sadam al Tawil, has resigned shortly after the event and the provincial government has decreed three days of mourning.

For his part, the president of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohamed al Halbusi, has indicated through Twitter that “the catastrophe of the Al Hussein Hospital is another evidence of the failure to protect the lives of Iraqis, and it is time to put an end to this catastrophic failure ”.

Arab media broadcast images of people gathered in front of the hospital to protest this new tragedy, after the one that occurred last April and that left more than 80 dead in similar circumstances.

At the Al Jatib hospital, in southeastern Baghdad, oxygen cylinders destined for COVID-19 patients also exploded, causing a large fire that killed 82 people and injured more than a hundred.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE