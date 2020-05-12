At least 52 children have been diagnosed with a coronavirus-linked inflammatory syndrome in New York City, and another 10 are awaiting results, authorities said Tuesday.

Miami World / AP

Of those 62 children, 25 have coronaviruses and 22 carry antibodies against the virus, said Mayor Bill de Blasio. A minor died.

Other children in both the United States and Europe have been hospitalized with the condition, known as childhood multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the state is helping to develop uniform criteria for diagnosing and treating the syndrome, at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

De Blasio urged parents to call the pediatrician if their children have symptoms such as fever, rash, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

“It’s a serious thing, just scary,” said De Blasio, “and I want to tell parents, if you are listening to this information about childhood multisystemic inflammatory syndrome and it sounds scary, yes, it is really scary.”

The mayor announced that the first 535 people hired to follow up with coronavirus sufferers are being trained using the Johns Hopkins University method sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies, with the goal of having 2,500 volunteers by the beginning of June.

In addition, some 1,200 hotel rooms are almost ready for patients to be able to pass their quarantine, De Blasio said.

He added that 12 new coronavirus testing centers will be ready in the coming weeks, and that about 14,000 tests are currently being applied daily in the city. The goal is to have 50,000 tests per day in the coming months, he added.