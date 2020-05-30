The director general of the IMSS reported that until this Friday there is a record of 15,398 firms from the construction, automotive and mining sectors, seeking to reopen.

By pointing out that Sana Distancia measures must accompany the Healthy Return of the country’s economic recovery, Zoé Robledo Aburto, CEO of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, referred that so far 15 thousand 398 essential companies have carried out their self-evaluation on the platform nuevanormalidad.gob.mx.

He specified that of that total, 5, 397 belong to the transport industry; 8, 189 to construction; and 1,814 to mining. Likewise, he emphasized that 9,939 are small; 3,376 medians; and 2, 085 grand.

“Today we have 3, 981 transport companies, 75%, who have already made their protocol and it has been approved; 1,536.85% of mining; and 6% of construction, ”he said during the morning conference. That is to say, they have validated around 6 thousand but this number will continue to increase between now and Monday.

“The path to the new normality is precisely this healthy return. The economic recovery will be gradual, progressive and prudent“He pointed out.

He reiterated that the Healthy Return It will have three principles: sure, so that a contagion does not become an outbreak; healthy, so that there is a balance between Covid-19 health and worker well-being; and solidary, because we all have to contribute.

“The new normality has to do with the fact that we are going to start in our daily lives to do things that we did not previously do, such as Sana Distancia and this has a lot to do with the way economic activities are carried out in the workplace. It is not a return to ‘as we were before’, it is adapting to this new normality and adapting to the existence of a new disease, “he said.

From May 18 to 31, the platform Nuevanormalidad.gob.mx was implemented, which has functioned as a self-assessment mechanism for companies considered essential as of June 1. These have filled 78 checkpoints of protocols and technical security guidelines.

The director of the IMSS maintained that from the entry of the ‘new normal’, what will continue will be the integration of new companies that, based on the protocol, can be considered essential when the health authority so decides.

In this sense, the validation will already be automated, and he recommended that establishments that are not yet essential could register and prepare to see what they have to do, since there are sectors such as tourism that have specific protocols.