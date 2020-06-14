An aerial image of the chemical plant in Jiangsu province. AP

The explosion of a chemical plant in eastern China has killed at least 47 people, according to the country’s authorities on Friday. The event, the latest in a long history of industrial accidents, also left 90 other seriously injured, 32 of them in critical condition. Although the exact causes of the incident are unknown, local media assure that the company that owns the plant, specialized in the manufacture of pesticides, has been subject to various administrative penalties for not complying with safety regulations.

The blast occurred on Thursday around 2.48 local time in Yancheng Town, Jiangsu Province, and was so strong that it caused a magnitude 2.2 earthquake, according to the China Seismological Administration. The fire at the facility was likely the trigger for an explosion that has left the plant reduced to rubble. The flames could not be extinguished until early this Friday, while the blast wave from the blast severely damaged 16 nearby buildings and broke the windows of dozens of others located up to 3 kilometers from the factory, according to local media reports. Videos have been shared on Chinese social networks showing a huge fireball and a dense column of black smoke on it. In other images, people appear with cuts on the face and body caused by the impact of broken glass. The emergency services have rescued 88 people from the site.

The plant is owned by the Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Corporation and is located in the Chenjiagang Industrial Park, an area where several chemical companies are grouped. The company, created in 2007, produces more than 30 organic compounds, as explained on its website, many of which are flammable and toxic. The Chinese authorities have assured that, despite the explosion and the dense column of smoke that has been erected for hours around the plant, the air quality on Friday morning in the area did not present any risks to the neighbors. In any case, and although there are no residents in the immediate perimeter surrounding the plant, some 3,000 people who have lived relatively close to the industrial complex have been evacuated.

In an inspection last year, the Chinese administration detected up to 13 safety-related problems at this plant. One of them responded to a faulty valve causing one of the storage tanks to leak, according to the China Daily newspaper. The company was also fined in 2016 and 2017 for environmental issues, specifically for failing to comply with solid waste management or air pollution regulations.

Industrial accidents are a difficult scourge to eradicate in China. While the absolute numbers of workplace deaths have declined in recent years, much remains to be done in the area of ​​job security. The problem does not lie so much with the laws, which are tough enough on paper, but rather with their vague compliance by companies and the inability, especially of local governments, to sanction companies whose activity generates significant tax revenues. .

In 2015, a chain of explosions in a dangerous substance warehouse in Tianjin port killed more than 170 people, many of whom were firefighters who came to the scene to put out the initial fire and were surprised by another. outbreak. Official investigations determined that the company that owns the deposits continued to operate for months without a license. In November last year, another explosion at a chemical plant in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, caused 22 deaths.

According to China Labor Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based NGO that defends the labor rights of Chinese workers, in the past year the country has registered more than 606 serious accidents, 370 of which caused the death of one or more workers. Its database, recognizes the entity itself, records only those events that enjoy more publicity in the local media and for which more data is known. These are, they say, only 1% of total workplace accidents that occur in China. Official data confirm this: in 2018, there were 49,000 workplace accidents in the country in which 34,600 people died.