The new coronavirus has caused at least 411,588 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources, this Wednesday at 11:00 GMT.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 7,254,140 people were counted in 196 countries or territories they contracted the disease. Of these, at least 3,214,600 were recovered according to the authorities.

This number of positive diagnosed cases only reflects a part of the total number of infections due to the disparate policies of different countries to diagnose cases, some only do so with those people who need hospitalization and in many poor countries the ability to testing is limited.

The death toll in the United States, which registered its first death linked to the virus in early February, amounts to 112,006. The country registered 1,979,893 infections. The authorities consider that 524,855 people were healed.

After the United States, the most affected countries are United Kingdom with 40,883 deads and 289,140 cases, Brazil with 38,406 deaths (739,503 cases), Italy with 34,043 deaths (235,561 cases), and France with 29,296 deaths (191,394 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic broke out in late December, has a total of 83,046 infected people, of whom 4,634 died and 78,357 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours there have been 3 new cases and 0 deaths.

Wednesday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe had 185,130 deaths (2,318,773 infections), the United States and Canada 119,958 (2,076,546), Latin America and the Caribbean 69,372 (1,411,279), Asia 20,581 (734,260), the Middle East 10,887 (501,180), Africa 5,529 (203,457), and Oceania 131 (8,648).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities collected by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).