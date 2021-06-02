At least 4 million people traveled in 48 hours at US airports.

Miami World / AP

The airports of the United States registered on Friday and Monday, during the first long weekend of the good weather season, their highest number of passengers since March 2020, according to data published by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) .

About 1.96 million passengers traveled from US airports on Friday, and 1.90 million on Monday.

That’s at least five times more than the same Memorial Day weekend last year. But it is still 24% less than in the same period of 2019.

Driven by the covid-19 vaccination campaign and the decline in the number of infections across the country, air traffic is gradually recovering in the United States, with daily passenger numbers at airports exceeding one million since the mid- March.

At its lowest level, on April 13, 2020, only 87,534 people took a flight in the country.

For this long weekend, considered the start of the summer season in the United States, the AAA automobile association had warned that fuel prices at service stations would be the highest since 2014.

On Tuesday, the median price of gasoline was $ 3.04 a gallon (3.79 liters) nationwide, up from $ 1.99 last year at this time.

The CEO of the Hilton hotel group, Christopher Nassetta, said in an interview on CNBC that there was 93% hotel occupancy on Saturday night in the United States, “which is without a doubt the highest rate since the pandemic”.

“Our bookings for this (boreal) summer at the moment are higher than what we have seen in 2019,” he added.