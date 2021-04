At least four people have died and two have been injured in a shooting that occurred this Wednesday in the American city of Orange, in the state of California.

Among the deceased is a minor and, among the injured, the alleged attacker, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Police have reported that, around 5:30 p.m. (local time), there was a shooting in an area of ​​commercial establishments around 202 West Lincoln Avenue in Orange, and that the situation had now “stabilized”.