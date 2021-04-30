At least 38 dead and dozens injured in Israel by a stampede at a massive religious festival

At least 38 people died and dozens were injured Thursday night in a stampede at the Jewish religious festival of Lag Baomer, on Mount Meron, in northern Israel.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service indicated that, in addition to the 38 deceased, around 65 people are injured, six in critical condition and about twenty in serious condition, according to The Times of Israel.

The MDA moved to the site six helicopters and dozens of ambulances to evacuate those affected to hospitals in Jerusalem, Safed and Nahariya, among others.

Although initial reports indicated that an exhibitor had collapsed at one of the concerts, in which they participated about 100,000 people, the rescue service pointed out that the tragedy was caused by an agglomeration “severe overcrowding”.

For its part, the Israeli Army, which sent its rescue team, indicated that the incident occurred by the collapse of a roof.

Tens of thousands of people had been celebrating the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer in the town of Meron, and previous videos posted on social media showed people singing, dancing and jumping.

Its about largest event held in the country since the pandemic broke out.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the incident a “terrible disaster”.