About 36 healthcare providers with Covid-19 symptoms have died since the first case of coronavirus was registered in Nicaragua. Anesthesiologists, surgeons, nurses and support staff are part of the statistic, which continues without official recognition from the Ministry of Health (Minsa), which accounts for 46 deaths in total until June 2.

The data was provided by the Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMN), which also accounts for nearly 200 toilets that have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

THE PRESS has told the story of three deceased doctors, whose relatives have confirmed that they acquired the virus or that they presented the symptoms of the disease. The doctor Luis Ángel Ocampo Donair, 32, from Rivas, did not manage to enter the hospital, when he reached the ramp he died. Dr. Carlos Cárdenas assisted patients with Covid-19, became ill and died waiting for care in the emergency room of the Monte España hospital; the anesthesiologist Salvador Ortega was already retired, seriously ill and died this Wednesday at the Alemán Nicaragüense hospital. Optometrist Alejandro Pereira was also hit by the new coronavirus.

Other doctors continue to fight in public or private hospitals for their lives. As happened with the Leonese doctor Adán Alonso Flores, he helped many patients with Covid-19 symptoms in his private clinic. He closed it to quarantine, but continued to provide online assistance, even with the virus in his body. He remains hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit with a confirmed diagnosis of the virus.

Health personnel became, internationally, one of the most vulnerable sectors to Covid-19 infections. In Spain, severely plagued by the pandemic, until the beginning of May they had 43, 325 health infections. In Nicaragua, knowing the exact number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in health personnel is a kind of almost indecipherable riddle, due to the lack of transparency in the government’s management in the face of the pandemic. However, there are efforts by independent organizations to maintain monitoring.

This past Wednesday was a dark day for the union: four doctors and a nurse died. Dr. Róger Pasquier explains that the call by medical associations for voluntary quarantine must be echoed. He warns that as long as the importance of reducing crowds, calls for public and private activities, which involves the gathering of many people, continues to be seen with indifference, the reproductive rate of the virus will not decrease and therefore, “we will maintain this level of contagion, both in health personnel and in the general population, and the lethality and morbidity will be enormous for Nicaragua, “said the specialist.

The UMN source explains that they cannot affirm with certainty that the toilets died of Covid-19, since it always highlights the problem of the test. However, all of them showed the symptoms, and even, in many of the cases, there were pre-existing diseases that prevented them from being affected more quickly by the virus. They have received reports, mainly, from Managua, Masaya, Chinandega, León and Matagalpa.

With 1,118 cases and significant underreporting, Nicaragua has scorned the possibility of quarantine, arguing that the country cannot be paralyzed. Behind the decision, the government has not shown scientific support so that everything remains normal, while the pandemic is at ease. This would have a high cost of living, epidemiologists have warned.

Create National Emergency Committee

The also member of the professional risks commission of the Latin American Confederation of Anesthesiology Societies, Pasquier, exposes the urgency of creating a National Health Emergency Committee, where all health, social, economic and even political actors converge, to mitigate “this tragedy of the Nicaraguan people ”.

“It is not enough to call a voluntary quarantine, the population will need more than that: a national pandemic mitigation plan,” says the doctor.