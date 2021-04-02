at least 36 dead when a train derailed after colliding with a vehicle

At least 36 people have died in a rail accident in Taiwan this Friday. The numbers are feared to rise as there are about 60 injured and dozens trapped (according to some sources more than 70). The first images also show desperate rescue operations and passengers exiting the cars through the windows.

The first hypotheses suggest that the train collided with a truck or maintenance vehicle that, according to the sources, it was either badly parked next to the tracks or had suffered an accident that had left it on the same. The convoy would have collided with the vehicle and derailed.

The train carried about 360 passengers between Taipei to Taitung, many of them tourists, already that Taiwan is a holiday today, the start of a long weekend for the Qingming holiday, a kind of All Souls Day where Taiwanese go to cemeteries to remember their dead, make offerings and clean their graves.

The Taiwan Railways Administration indicated that normal service on the island’s eastern route is expected to resume at around 6:00 p.m. local time (11 a.m. Spanish time) today.

With preliminary figures, this sinister has already become one of the country’s biggest rail catastrophes in decades. It already exceeds the accident that in 2019 left 18 dead and 175 injured in a derailment in the northeast part of the country and the 1981 collision where 81 people died.