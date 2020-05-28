Domingo Elder Rodríguez. Carlos Aranda. Carlos Cárdenas. Ernesto Alejandro Bone. Gustavo Bermúdez. The list is longer. In the last month, at least 35 families have spoken to LA PRENSA and have reported that their relatives have died from Covid-19. None of these stories is within the official figure provided by the Ministry of Health (Minsa), which ensures that, since the start of the pandemic until May 26, only 35 Nicaraguans have died.

Martha Janett Bone Morales was told that her brother died of respiratory failure; María Mercedes Hernández was told that her husband Henry Quintanilla died of atypical pneumonia; A family in León was told that his relative died of respiratory failure and community-acquired pneumonia… Everyone, regardless of what the death certificate says, says they know that theirs died of coronavirus.

Medical specialists agree that the statistics provided by the Minsa do not reflect the reality experienced in Nicaragua due to the pandemic.

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador assures that in Nicaragua there is an underreporting of information on deaths from Covid-19 and it occurs because this underreporting is based on the definition of other causes of death that prevent the deaths from being classified as Covid-19 deaths. registering. “That changes the case reports, both in the definition of the case and in the deaths related to Covid-19, we are left with completely anecdotal information,” says Amador.

Javier Nuñez, vice president of the Nicaraguan Medical Unit, assures that the information provided by the Minsa is a lie and criticizes the fact that the Ortega regime has politicized the issue of the pandemic and has not truthfully informed the population about the number of positive cases, suspected cases, deaths and the most vulnerable areas. “The evidence has been so great that it has surpassed the government’s lie. We can take a walk around all the health units and we will realize that the number of people who are outside the hospitals trying to obtain information about their patients is totally overwhelming, ”says Núñez.

“False opinion, they did not give us information, I denounce them”, shouted this Wednesday in the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery a relative of the journalist Gustavo Bermúdez, whose death certificate says he died of “severe atypical pneumonia” when, in fact, his relatives say, it was from coronavirus.

The families who have reported to LA PRENSA the death of their loved ones by Covid-19 assure that they deliver their relatives in sealed coffins, sometimes they are not allowed to see them, and all the Minsa have made express burials.

Parallel to the count made by the newspaper LA PRENSA, the Citizen Observatory Covid-19 Nicaragua registers, until May 23, 598 deaths from “pneumonia and suspected of Covid-19”. The Observatory assures, in addition, that the infected cases are much greater to those than the Minsa gives. The figure, they say, is 2,687.

Epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez had already said it in an interview to LA PRENSA: “It is very likely that the week’s report is five times or seven times higher than what they are officially reporting.”

“Coronavirus until proven otherwise”

As long as there is no transparency in the information provided by the government, says Dr. Núñez, from the Nicaraguan Medical Unit, “all deaths from respiratory problems are coronaviruses, as long as the contrary is not proven. It is a coronavirus pneumonia until proven otherwise. ” And the only way to find out, he says, is by conducting and decentralizing tests to detect or rule out Covid-19 cases.

“Any death from respiratory diseases, call it acute respiratory failure, call it atypical pneumonia, call it community-acquired pneumonia, call it thrombus pulmonary embolism, as they are also taking off in death sheets, they are deceased by coronavirus,” he insists.

Núñez assures that when a person dies from coronavirus, the Ministry of Health should reflect in the death certificate the direct cause, for example, respiratory failure, but also the basic cause: Covid-19 pneumonia.

More cases

In addition to the cases in which LA PRENSA has managed to speak with relatives of the deceased, various sectors have reported deaths from Covid-19.

On May 25, the Teacher Union Unit denounced the death of at least seven teachers from public schools who presented complications related to the virus.

“Although they have all been put to death because of” pneumonia “or” atypical pneumonia “(in the death certificate that they gave to their relatives in hospitals), we know that the disease that killed them was the coronavirus,” said a leader. of the Unit.

The movement also denounced that “teachers, secretaries, custodians and health personnel” are presenting symptoms of the disease.

This Wednesday, unions of Nicaraguan trial lawyers reported that at least 20 colleagues have died with symptoms of the new coronavirus. This figure arises from a preliminary monitoring that they carry out.

“We can not cover the sun with a finger. People are dying and there is an incredible underreporting. We know they are dying from Covid-19. There have never been so many deaths in a row from pneumonia in our country, but the authorities do not want to recognize it, ”said Geovanny Silva, from the National Union of Lawyers of Nicaragua (Unanic).

Nicaragua with community transmission

Dr. Núñez assures, as other specialists on the subject and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have done, that the country is already in the phase of community transmission and that “the virus is practically throughout the national territory” , as a consequence of the Ortega regime did not implement the recommendations to stop contagion.

“Yes, we were going to catch, however, what the experience and the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) was that transmission and contamination were done in a slowly, in such a way that he gave the time to the Ministry of Health and Health Units to be able to provide specialized care to Nicaraguans who require it, ”says Núñez.

Due to the number of cases that are being reported in the country, and the complaints about the collapse in the health units, Núñez says that “here we are going to possibly contaminate all Nicaraguans” and we will not be able to count on equipment and human resources for patient care.

The opportunity for a Nicaraguan to receive medical attention, says the doctor, will be minimal in both the public and private systems, which is why he calls on Nicaraguans to take hygiene and prevention measures; and social distancing.

