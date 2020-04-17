The Covid-19 pandemic could lead to the death of at least 300,000 people in Africa and risks leaving 29 million in extreme poverty, the United Nations Commission for Africa (Uneca) said on Friday, asking for 100 billion people. dollars for a safety net for the continent.

Cape Town volunteer with protective mask 17/04/2020 REUTERS / Mike Hutchings

Photo: .

The 54 countries in Africa have registered less than 20,000 cases of the new coronavirus so far, just a portion of the more than two million confirmed cases globally. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday that the African continent could reach 10 million cases in the next three to six months.

“To protect and move towards our shared prosperity, at least $ 100 billion is needed to get a response from the health and social security network immediately,” said the Uneca report.

Uneca also supports a request by the continent’s finance ministers for an additional $ 100 billion in stimulus, which could include a suspension of foreign debt.

The agency designed four scenarios based on the level of preventive measures implemented by the governments of each African country.

In the event of null intervention, the study estimated that more than 1.2 billion people would be affected and 3.3 million would die this year. Africa’s total population is estimated at 1.3 billion.

Most of the continent, however, has already determined measures of social distance, ranging from curfews and travel restrictions in some countries to complete blockages in others.

Still, in the best scenario, in which governments step up these measures, Africa would be hit by 122.8 million cases of the infection, 2.3 million hospitalizations and 300,000 deaths, the study predicted.

Fighting the disease will be complicated, since 36% of Africans do not have access to basic sanitation, and the continent has only 1.8 beds per thousand people. France, by comparison, has 5.98 beds per thousand people.

Africa has a high demographic share of young people – about 60% of the population is under 25 years old – which should help to alleviate the disease. On the other hand, 56% of the urban population is concentrated in overcrowded slums and many people are also vulnerable due to AIDS, tuberculosis and malnutrition.

The continent imports 94% of its pharmaceutical products, the report said, noting that at least 71 countries have banned or limited exports of certain supplies deemed essential to fight infection.

“In the best scenario … $ 44 billion would be needed for testing, personal protective equipment and to treat all those who need hospitalization,” he said.

However, Africa does not have that amount, as the crisis can also shrink the continent’s economy by up to 2.6%.

“We estimate that between 5 million and 29 million people will be pushed below the extreme poverty line, at $ 1.90 a day, due to the impact of Covid-19,” the report said.

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

