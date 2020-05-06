High School Shootout: At least 3 dead in the Golden West High School parking lot 3 killed in a Visalia High School parking lot shooting Tuesday night. There was a car involved that went through the school fences.

Three people die after a High School shooting happened in the parking lot of a Visalia high school on Tuesday night, police said.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers were fired upon near Golden West High School. First responders located a victim with gunshot wounds at the scene, Lt. Dan Ford said, according to Visalia Times Delta.

At least one other victim also died from gunshot wounds outside of school, Ford said. Police are investigating the incident as a “multiple victim” murder.

A car involved in the shooting is believed to have passed through temporary fences in the school parking lot. Dozens of officers combed the scene for evidence and the Visalia Police Department’s mobile crime lab was parked outside the school.

Other details surrounding the deadly shooting are scarce as the investigation is still in its early stages, Ford said. Officers are expected to continue working on the scene until dawn.

“It is still an ongoing and very active investigation,” Ford said, adding that suspicious information was not immediately available.

The Violent Crime Unit and the Special Execution Unit are leading the invention, he said.

