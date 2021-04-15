At least 24 arrests in fourth consecutive night of protests in Minneapolis

15 minutes. For the fourth consecutive night, hundreds of people took part in protests Wednesday in front of the Brooklyn Center police station in Minneapolis, to reject the murder by police of the 20-year-old African-American, Daunte Wright, local media reported.

This new demonstration occurred hours after the police officer who shot Wright in the chest last Sunday was charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

According to the FOX network, in this last day of protests in Minneapolis, law enforcement agents dispersed the concentrates. There were at least 24 arrests.

Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the arrests. Some were also produced by the violation of the curfew imposed in the area, which begins at 10:00 p.m. local time, according to the news network.

However, the officer specified that the number of arrests was much lower than the previous night. That time, at least 79 people were arrested after clashes with the police.

“The number one tool we wanted to use was patience and that’s what we did for a long period, even though we saw groups approaching and fortifying themselves and we saw umbrellas, plywood shields and makeshift barricades and blocks and bricks brought in, “Langer stressed.

Half a thousand

In these circumstances, the officer said that they had to give order to disperse the concentrates. As he specified, they numbered half a thousand.

Attendees held signs with slogans such as Black Lives Matter (Black Lives Matter) and “No Justice, No Peace.”

For its part, the newspaper The New York Times assured that clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers began almost immediately. After several skirmishes in which protesters threw bottles of water and milk, the police fired several lightning grenades into the crowd. Pepper spray was also used.

The protests in Minneapolis over the death of Wright take place just a few miles from the court where the sentence of the trial against Derek Chauvin, one of the 4 policemen accused of the murder of George Floyd in May, is awaited. The event unleashed a wave of racial protests across the country.