At least 200,000 people fled New York City. Which neighborhoods have lost the most population to the pandemic?



Some areas look emptier than others.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasm / Courtesy

New York City’s substantial population loss in 2020 occurred not only in wealthy Manhattan enclaves, but also in less affluent neighborhoods across the five boroughs, according to a new report from real estate firm CBRE.

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the trend that was already being noticed since at least 2016, in New York state and city. At the moment it is the state that has lost the most population in the entire country and with this it could lower its representation in the Capitol.

Apparently there is a small light in the tunnel. “In the shopping market, the first quarter of 2021 saw sales that exceeded the first quarter of last year, the first rebound since then,” said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers.

Thanks to the reduced prices and mass vaccination, “the market has started to recover … There has been unusually high rental activity since October, ”Miller added.

Still, experts say attracting people en masse back will not be easy. Especially now that more people are working from home Y the new state budget will increase taxes, while crime does not seem to be going backwards.

Between the hardest hit areas were the high-income parts of the prosperous Upper East and Upper West, Tribeca and Dumbo, They lost up to 2% of their respective populations.

But less affluent neighborhoods are also showing a setback, including Crown heights from Brooklyn. The three zip codes in the area (11216, 11213 and 11225), lost 5,796 residents in 2020 compared to 2,759 in 2019.

CBRE used submissions from Postal Service (USPS) address change to count the net changes in each of the 145 city zip codes. Net outflow from the five districts last year amounted to 2.4% of the total population, according to the study.

New York City had a population of about 8.3 million in 2019, according to the Census Bureau. Which means that some 200,000 people left last year. Overall, 25 more residents per 1,000 left the city in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Manhattan ZIP code that suffered the largest loss last year was 10019, part of the paralyzed District of the Theaters and corporate skyscraper headquarters now empty, roughly bounded by West 48th and 59th streets and by 5th and 12th avenues. It lost 3,935 residents in 2020 on a net basis compared to just 763 in 2019.

Of course, the actual number of departures is higher because the postal data does not include relocations to summer homes or other temporary move to escape from the city’s infection rate, which is still high, New York Post noted. In fact, in May it had been estimated that at least 420,000 people had left the city, at the peak of the pandemic.

Across the country, as of December about 9 million people had moved since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), quoted the Moving News portal.