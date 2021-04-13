At least 20 dead when a bus overturned in Peru

At least 20 people died and another 14 were injured this Monday in a traffic accident in Peru when an interprovincial bus overturned in the northern region of Ancash, official sources reported.

According to local media, the vehicle was returning from the towns of Huanchayllo and Parobamba in the direction of Lima after the passengers voted in the general elections held the day before in the country.

The District Municipality of Parobamba assured through social networks that 18 people died at the scene of the accident and two others died while being transferred to the nearest health center along with the other 14 injured.

Accidents of this magnitude are common on the roads of Peru, caused mostly by the recklessness of the drivers, the poor condition of the roads and the vehicle fleet and the harsh conditions of the geography.

A year they die on their roads about 3,000 people in traffic accidents, the majority due to run over, and some 55,000 are injured, according to figures from the National Road Safety Council.