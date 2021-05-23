At least 20 athletes die during ultramarathon race in China due to extreme weather



A team of rescuers goes into the mountains of Gansu province in search of athletes.

Photo: STR / AFP / Getty Images

SHANGHAI, China – At least 20 people died of cold during a mountain raceultramarathon) held this Saturday in a tourist area of ​​the northern Chinese province of Gansu, reports local press.

The race, in which the 172 participants had to run about 100 kilometers through in a mountainous area, was interrupted after some of them showed signs of hypothermia and physical problems after the sudden drop in temperatures in a high altitude area.

Affected by hail, freezing rain and gales, some of them disappeared. Rescue teams confirmed the death of up to 20 of the runners around 08:00 local time this Sunday.

Authorities deployed a team of more than 1,200 to try to find another runner which was still missing, but a new drop in temperatures in the area overnight made tasks difficult.

The last part offered by the local government indicates that 151 of the participants were safe, although eight of them suffered minor injuries for which they have received medical treatment, and are stable.

According to rescue teams, the main problem was that temperatures dropped to close to zero degrees Celsius while the runners wore thin garments that did not protect them from the cold.