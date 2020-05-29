15 minutes. On Friday morning, there was a shooting at the Nordstrom department store in Aventura Mall, in the city of Miami, leaving at least two people injured, local media reported.

In the helicopter video taken by WSVN, who first reported on the shooting, the Adventure Police and Miami-Dade Fire Department responding to the incident, just after 11 in the morning.

They also saw two people leave the store and enter the nearby ambulances. They even appreciated several customers being taken out of the store by officers, WSVN reported.

The police said that the area was protected, but investigations continue.

“We have no other threat to the community at this time,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Authorities said that the victims were transferred to the Northern Trauma Center of the Aventura Hospital.

Media and users quickly echoed the events that occurred in Aventura Mall on social networks.

BREAKING NEWS: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirms 2 injured at Aventura Mall; employee says shooting occurred inside Nordstrom store https://t.co/TAlAa51V3d – WPLG Local 10 News (@ WPLGLocal10) May 29, 2020

