© ALEX EDELMAN

Two people were killed and at least four other people were injured They were rushed to a hospital on Saturday, after a man entered a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, hit a car, and started shooting at people.

Some people reported hearing between 50 to 60 shots.

The two people killed and the four wounded were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Red Bluff is the county seat of Tehama County and is about 120 miles north of Sacramento.

One employee said the shooting just went on and on after someone rammed a vehicle into the Walmart Distribution Center in Red Bluff. pic.twitter.com/e3vp4uvdHd – Damon Arthur (@damonarthur_RS) June 28, 2020

According to the Red Bluff Police Department, officers were asked at 3:30 pm to assist the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in a call from an active shooter at the Walmart Distribution Center on Highway 99, reported actionnewsnow.

When law enforcement arrived, they say an adult man shot officers multiple times. The officer returned fire and finally stopped the threat.

None of the officers at the scene was injured.

Law enforcement officers at the scene said that the shooter was in surgery after being shot, according to Record-Searchlight report.

So far, little is known of the investigation, but Tehama County Sheriff Phil Johnston said officials determined that the shooter circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building and opening fire with a semi-automatic long gun.

Authorities said they have not found out if the shooting is related to one earlier in Shingletown where actionnewsnow reports that at least three people died.

« It is possible, we just haven’t confirmed it, » Johnston said.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.