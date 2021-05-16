At least 181 Palestinians killed, 52 children, and a dozen Israelis in a week of violent clashes

At least 181 Palestinians have died in Gaza, 52 of them minors, since the beginning of the Israeli bombings in retaliation for the launching of rockets against Israeli territory, according to the latest balance of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In addition, the balance includes 1,225 people injured. The Palestinian authorities themselves have warned that the figure could increase as a result of the debris removal work in the dozens of buildings destroyed in the bombardments by Israeli aviation and artillery.

The balance sheet includes 26 people died in the last hours in Gaza due to the bombings from Saturday night to Sunday that have destroyed two buildings.

They have also been bombed the roads that connect the hospital of Al Shifa, the most important in the Gaza Strip, according to the testimony of neighbors and journalists present at the place quoted by the pan-Arab television channel Al Arabiya.

The most victims from this past night they were civilians and among them are two doctors, one of them identified as Ayman Abú Auf, a hospital employee.

The Israeli Army, for its part, has reported aviation attacks on 11 rocket launch pads and a Hamas cell in Khan Younis this Sunday morning. In addition, the Israeli authorities have denounced a intense rocket fire on Nebiot, Ashdod and Ashkelon, with no information of personal injury at the moment.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank they are already 12 Palestinians killed Since the beginning of the violent escalation after the death this Sunday of a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager who was shot in Nablus by the Israeli Army last Wednesday, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel, for its part, has confirmed at least a dozen deceased citizens, the last of them on Saturday, identified as a 55-year-old man who was hit by one of these projectiles in the town of Ramat Gan, during the Hamas rocket launch campaign.