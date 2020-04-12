Of the total deaths of Mexicans in the US, 149 correspond to the state of New York

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a bulletin that reports the death of at least 181 nationals in USA.

Of the total of deaths, 149 were registered in the state of New York where only 42 tests of Mexicans they tested positive for the virus.

The document notes that due to “delays by the US authorities due to the outbreak, no remains or ashes of Mexicans deceased by COVID-19“

In the statement, the count only “takes into account the official statistics reported by the consular network, so the numbers could be higher.