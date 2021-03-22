At least 18,000 evacuated in Australia due to worst flooding in decades

Australian authorities reported this Monday that they have evacuated some 18,000 people in recent days as a result of the floods that have affected the east coast of the country since last week and that they have been considered as the worst in more than five decades.

Of the total evacuated, 15,000 belong to the north-central coast of the state of New south Wales, where 900 millimeters of rain have fallen in the last six days, while another 3,000 are residents of neighborhoods in west Sydney, as explained by the head of the Government of the state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian.

Many of the areas flooded in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic have also suffered the impact of forest fires 2019 and 2020, considered some of the worst and longest in Australian history, as well as a severe and devastating drought.

“I don’t know of any time in the history of our state where we’ve had this type of extreme weather conditions in such a rapid succession of time and in the midst of a pandemic “, Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

“We are preparing for a very difficult week,” said the head of the Government of New South Wales, Australia’s most populous, noting that so far no deaths or serious injuries had been recorded.

Isolated towns and closed schools

The Australian authorities have declared this weekend 38 towns, including several neighborhoods in western Sydney, as natural disaster areas as a result of these torrential rains that have flooded roads and houses.

The floods have also disrupted urban transport, forced to close some 200 schools and isolated some towns on the north-central coast of New South Wales, for which the Australian Executive does not rule out the deployment of the Army if the regional governments require it.

“We have helicopters ready and other things to support the search and rescue,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB, recalling that his government will give financial aid to the victims for this catastrophe.

In the neighboring state of Queensland, border with New South Wales, the onslaught of torrential rains is also felt and there are fears catastrophic floods this week.

The extent of the flood damage in New South Wales is not known at this time, but Australian Insurers Council Executive Director Andrew Hall said its affiliated companies have received 5,000 claims, according to the local network ABC.