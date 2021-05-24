At least 18 dead in an attack by the Shining Path two weeks before the second round of the elections in Peru

The Shining Path guerrilla killed on Sunday night at least 18 people, including men, women and children, in the town of San Miguel del Ene, in a jungle region in the interior of Peru located about 250 kilometers east of Lima.

A column from the Maoist group broke into two bars in the Cuchipampa area and the militiamen threatened those who supported the far-right candidate, Keiko Fujimori, with a view to the second round of the presidential elections in Peru, scheduled for June 6, according to the Peruvian press.

Police sources have explained that the guerrillas arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. and they killed ten men, six women and two minors, apparently children of the local workers.

Walkers the bodies of the two children were crematedAccording to the newspaper Peru 21, which includes a photograph of the pamphlet left by the attackers in which they ask to “cleanse Vraem and Peru of caves of bad living, parasites and corruption.”

In the text they also ask for a null vote in the June 6 elections and warn that “Whoever votes for Keiko Fujimori is a traitor, he is a murderer of VRAEM, he is a murderer of Peru! Peruvian people: never more Fujimori. Never again Fujimori Never again Keiko Fujimori! “. The VRAEM is the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers.

The general commander of the National Police of Peru, César Cervantes, has confirmed these deaths and the link between the pamphlets found at the site and the Shining Path group.