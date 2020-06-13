At least five people were arrested for violence, assault on officers, possession of narcotic drugs and drunkenness

London.- Fifteen people, including two police officers, were injured this Saturday and five individuals were detained due to clashes between the Police and protesters in central London, where groups congregated that said they wanted to protect statues, law enforcement officials reported.

According to the ambulance service of this capital, six of the wounded were hospitalized and two agents They were treated on the street after strong struggles between protesters and police officers trying to avoid violent incidents.

Scotland Yard reported, meanwhile, that five people were arrested for violence, aggression against agents, possession of narcotic drugs and drunkenness.

Extreme right-wing activists, according to the media, gathered near the Parliament of Westminster with the argument of defending statues of prominent personalities in British history, after the vandalism of last weekend in this capital.

Activists threw bottles and cans at the agents at the same time they raised their arms and shouted « England ».

Many gathered before the cenotaph, which honors Britons fallen in world wars, and before the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, which had been fully covered to prevent it from being damaged.

London’s Mayor, Labor, Sadiq Khan, has asked protesters to leave his home to prevent these incidents from escalating to other areas of the city.

Anti-racist protesters also congregated in downtown Hyde Park, but this march was peaceful, while the agents They tried to prevent far-right activists from entering that park and thus prevent a confrontation with groups protesting the death of George Floyd in the United States.

In addition to London, there were gatherings in Belfast -in Northern Ireland- and in Brighton -southern England-.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel called Saturday « unacceptable vandalism » what happened after the struggles between far-right activists and the police.

« Anyone who commits violence or vandalism must wait for the full force of the law. Violence against our police officers will not be accepted. The coronavirus continues to be a threat to everyone. Go home to stop the spread of the virus and save lives, » said Patel. on his Twitter account.

Police have imposed restrictions in London to avoid incidents and prevent protesters from painting statues.

Among the measures, the groups had to leave today, at 16.00 GMT, the place where they were demonstrating, especially in the Whitehall area, the government zone and near the Parliament.

Last weekend, the Churchill statue appeared with graffiti, with phrases like « racist », forcing the government to protect it and cover it in its entirety to avoid damage.

Some members of the far-right group Britain First went to Parliament Square today to, according to the media, its leader, Paul Golding, take care of the monuments.

Law enforcement officials have asked protesters not to join the protests at the risk of spreading the coronavirus, since it is very difficult to maintain social distance.