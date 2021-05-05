At least 15 dead and 70 injured when an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City

At least 15 people died and another 70 were injured when a bridge on the elevated track of line 12 of the Mexico City Metro collapsed on Monday night, between the Olivos and Tezonco stations on which a train with several wagons was circulating. .

“Unfortunately, what happened was the expiration of a trabe (beam) when a convoy passed. All investigations will be carried out to find out the causes that caused this accident ”, which occurred shortly before 22.20 local time (03.20 GMT on Tuesday), reported the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, at a press conference at the site of the accident.

“So far we have 15 people who lost their lives and 70 injured. The maneuvers were interrupted due to the weakness of one of the downed wagons ”, he added.

Sheinbaum said 34 people were taken to hospitals and some of the 70 injured made their way out. Officials from the General Prosecutor’s Office of the capital are at the scene to identify the deceased.

The Secretary of Government, José Alfonso Suárez del Real, explained that the wounded were transferred to the hospitals of the municipalities of Tlahuac and Iztapalapa, east of the capital.

The first video images show how two subway cars fell on the road where dozens of vehicles were circulating at the time.

Dozens of emergency vehicles with more than a hundred rescuers immediately arrived at the scene to help the victims and remove the collapsed train.

In a video from the surveillance system cameras of the Government of Mexico City, it is observed how the elevated structure breaks when the train passes by, which collapses from a height of about 20 meters, and two carriages of the convoy remain in a “V ”And hit the ground.

