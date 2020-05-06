New York City health authorities have identified 15 cases of children with Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that is related to COVID-19, and have asked both parents and health centers to “monitor” the occurrence. of its symptoms, which include fevers, rashes, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

At a press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that the 15 cases identified are “sufficient to say that although it is rare, compared to the hundreds of thousands of people who have contracted the disease, it is cause for concern” and has issued a “Health alert” for health providers to report possible new cases.

The head of Health of the city, Oxiris Barbot, explained that if this condition, similar to pediatric shock, is identified soon, a treatment that includes immunoglobulin and aspirin can be applied, and generally there will be no long-term consequences, but in case of If they cannot be identified, there may be related to coronary problems.

“The context of a global pandemic is a situation where pediatricians may not think, ‘This is the typical manifestation of what is happening (with Kawasaki),’ so I have instructed staff to contact pediatric services to monitor if they see these symptoms in children (…) and if it is something isolated or an emerging trend, ”he explained.

Barbot noted that, in addition to the cases identified in the United Kingdom, the New York authorities “have known that there are a number of cases in Philadelphia and Boston,” other large cities on the American East Coast, although they have not registered any deceased children who were you would have been diagnosed with this rare condition.

The health official said that the strain of the COVID-19 virus that is being seen in the New York area “behaves differently than the strain seen in China, and that is why children with symptoms similar to those of the Kawasaki disease. “

In addition, he predicted that, as a result of greater attention to symptoms in homes and centers, New York will have more cases identified with the condition and recalled that children can become ill and transmit the coronavirus, although they are generally not seriously affected.

